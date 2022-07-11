ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden celebration of gun law clouded by more mass shootings

By Sydney Kalich
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden hailed a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence as “real progress” on Monday, but said “more has to be done” since after just 16 days in effect, that legislation already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting.

The bill, passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo , New York, and Uvalde, Texas, incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

Family found living with weapons in Nevada children’s museum

But the “celebration” Monday morning at the White House came a week after a gunman killed seven people at an Indepen dence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law in addressing the American phenomenon of mass gun violence.

Biden hosted hundreds of guests on the South Lawn, including a bipartisan group of lawmakers who crafted and supported the legislation, as well as local officials — including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering — as well as the families of victims of both mass shootings and everyday gun violence.

“Because of your work, your advocacy, your courage, lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this,” Biden said.

The law is the most impactful firearms violence measure Congress has approved since enacting a now-expired assault weapons ban in 1993. Yet gun control advocates — and even White House officials — say it’s premature to declare victory.

“It’s historic, but it’s also the very bare minimum of what Congress should do,” said Igor Volsky, director of the private group Guns Down America. “And as we were reminded by the shooting on July 4, and there’s so many other gun deaths that have occurred since then, the crisis of of gun violence is just far more urgent.”

SCOTUS justices face protests, paid sightings

Volsky’s group, along with other gun violence advocacy groups, was set to host a news conference on Monday outside the White House calling on Biden to create a dedicated office at the White House to address gun violence with a greater sense of urgency.

Biden has left gun control policy to his Domestic Policy Council, rather than establishing a dedicated office like he did to address climate change, or the gender policy council he established to promote reproductive health access.

The president signed the bipartisan gun bill into law on June 25, calling it “a historic achievement” at the time.

On Monday, Biden said the law’s passage should be a call to action for further action to reduce gun violence.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3u6l_0gbgV59z00
    FILE – President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140YIp_0gbgV59z00
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byHp2_0gbgV59z00
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCN1a_0gbgV59z00
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4fgJ_0gbgV59z00
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as President Joe Biden looks on, during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zP8WI_0gbgV59z00
    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, listen as Garnell Whitfield, Jr., speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpu6b_0gbgV59z00
    President Joe Biden listens as Uvalde, Texas pediatrician Roy Guerrero speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jg4YQ_0gbgV59z00
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGkhb_0gbgV59z00
    FILE – President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. First lady Jill Biden looks on at right. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

“Will we match thoughts and prayers with action,” Biden asked. “I say yes. And that’s what we’re doing here today.”

White House officials said Biden doesn’t see the passage of the bill as the finish line, but rather a foundation that needs to be built on. The Illinois shooting occurred nine days after the bill signing.

“I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost 30 years into law, which includes actions that will save lives,” Biden said after July 4th shooting. “But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”

One Maryland town’s bold solution to its housing crisis

Most of the new law’s $13 billion in spending would be used for bolstering mental health programs and for schools, which have been targeted by shooters in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and many other gun massacres. It was the product of weeks of closed-door negotiations by a bipartisan group of senators who emerged with a compromise.

It does not include far tougher restrictions that Democrats and Biden have long championed, such as a ban on assault-type weapons and background checks for all gun transactions. Biden on Monday was expected to reiterate his call for those tougher measures, but prospects are slim for any further congressional action.

The United Nations estimates the U.S. homicide rate is three times that of Canada, five of France and 26 of Japan. According to some studies, there are more guns in America today than there are people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
WBRE

Local presidential historian explains overturning of Roe v Wade

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade has sparked protests nationwide and here in the commonwealth. The overturning of Roe v Wade has become a very public issue, both nationally and across the world. With any public issue comes a lot of misconceptions. Presidential Historian Larry Cook joined […]
DALLAS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Slate

The Great Mystery Ivana Trump Left Behind

When the news broke in 1990 that one of New York’s premier 1980s power couples had called it quits, Ivana Trump—the first wife of a man known as “the Donald,” a phrase she allegedly coined—was clearly not going to split from the real estate personality amicably.
U.S. POLITICS
WBRE

Man charged with fentanyl delivery resulting in death

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man after he was found to be responsible for the death of a man he provided fentanyl to in a drug exchange. According to the Kingston Police Department, Roger Kapinsky II, 41, of Wilkes-Barre provided fentanyl to Michael Haines, 35. As stated in the affidavit, Haines […]
KINGSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#U S Supreme Court#Gun Law#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#American
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Plains Township Police Department said they arrested two individuals who now face multiple felony drug-related charges. Investigators said they launched a narcotics investigation earlier this year into Shane Burton and Samantha Malia. Officers said they executed a search warrant in the 40 block...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspects in Lackawanna County shooting face more charges

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teens suspected of being involved a the Scranton shooting that left a 17-year-old dead will be facing additional charges. According to an affidavit from Scranton Police Department, Evan Daniel Wasko, and Liam Patrick O’Malley, both 18, were hit with weapons-related charges. As stated in the affidavit, investigators say […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body of missing Lackawanna County man found

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have confirmed with Eyewitness News that the body of a missing man from South Abington Township has been found. According to the South Abington Police Department, the body of Richard Entrot III was found by a search and rescue team Tuesday evening in a wooded area close to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man who pulls gun on officer, CYS worker is in custody

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  There was heavy police activity in Nanticoke after they say a suspect ran after pulling a gun on an officer, and a CYS worker. Nanticoke police chief stated Cory Gonzalez Crudup, 40, is accused of pulling a gun on a Nanticoke officer and Children and Youth worker when they arrived […]
NANTICOKE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
France
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
WBRE

Wanted man arrested after police chase with infant in car

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Shamokin Dam Police announced they arrested a wanted man who led police in a chase with a 10-month-old child in the back of the car. On July 14, Shamokin Dam Police said they attempted to stop a white BMW for a traffic violation on Route 11/15. Instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as Edward Francis Ozga from Sunbury, attempted to flee police with a 10-month-old child in the backseat.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man beaten to death, three charged with homicide

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of three people. According to PSP Northumberland County, the homicide occurred in the 400 block of Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. As stated in court documents, a...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy