ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Crash leaves car facing wrong way on WIS 172 in Brown County

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Notice any traffic backups on WIS 172 in Brown County? Well, an apparent crash could have been the cause of...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Traffic
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle catches fire in Fond du Lac, damages nearby parked car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two vehicles were damaged after one of them caught on fire early Friday morning. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on July 15 around 3 a.m., crews were sent to Woodland Avenue and Main Street for a truck that was on fire. When crews arrived, the front part of the vehicle was reportedly ‘heavily involved’ with fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s identify other powerboat hit-and-run passengers, seek further information

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the hit-and-run boat crash incident that has led to one man’s arrest. According to a release, deputies have reported that they have identified all seven occupants of the powerboat that crashed into a pleasure cruise paddleboat and fled the scene on July 9.
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Oshkosh Boat Owner Released from Jail

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An owner of a boat suspected in a hit-and-run crash has been released from jail on bond. Winnebago County jail records on Thursday showed Jason Lindemann as having been released. A $10,000 cash bond was set for Lindemann on Wednesday. Lindemann was arrested Tuesday in...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in Sheboygan County, cause under investigation

LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday evening, authorities were called for a house fire in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on July 14 around 10:40 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in for a house fire on School Street in the Town of Lima. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wfrv
Fox11online.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash, roadway closed

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the crash on West 12th Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, and the driver was the only...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay’s roadside cameras record license plates in 60-day trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology. Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead after colliding with a parked car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident that involved a motorcycle and a parked car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday. According to a release, around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue for a report of an accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial for the Death of Her Child

A Green Bay woman will be standing trial for the death of her child. 22-year-old Tyana Putzlocker and 23-year-old Derrick Young have each been charged with Child Neglect Causing Death after their child died with fentanyl in his system. The boy had reportedly been removed from the couple’s custody due...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy