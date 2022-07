SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wednesday morning. As of 11:30 a.m., all but 2,000 customers had their power restored, PG&E reported. According to PG&E, 6,268 customers were in the dark starting at 7:43 a.m. The communities of Felton,...

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO