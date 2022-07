BIG RAPIDS – Anglers in the Mecosta County and surrounding areas continue to have outstanding fishing success. “We’re selling a lot of worms and crawlers,” Tanner Havens, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley, said. “Everybody is on the river and getting bluegills and specs by Browers Park near Stanwood. Bass and pike have been good in the lakes and ponds around here lately. There’s a lot of people catching a lot of pike. Other than that, it’s been slow around here.”

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO