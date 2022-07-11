ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Man killed after being hit by car in Albertville

By Carson Burns
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DsYv_0gbgSnpD00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was killed after being hit by a car in Albertville early Monday morning.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to US Highway 431 near East Main Street around 4 a.m. in response to a ‘vehicle vs. pedestrian’ call.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash. The identity of the man was not released at the time pending family notification.

News 19 will provide an update when we receive additional information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

North Alabama man dies in two-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:15 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of Toney man. John William Westbrook III, 66, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata that he was a passenger in, was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Marlo Gwen […]
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Gaylesville Woman Hurt in Highway 9 Rollover Wreck Thursday

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama Highway 9 in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place around 2:55pm, and involved a 1998 Chevrolet being driven by a male resident of Tupelo, Mississippi and a 2022 Ford driven by a female resident of Gaylesville. The driver of the Chevy escaped injury; but the driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment after that vehicle overturned in the crash.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, AL
Marshall County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
Marshall County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Albertville, AL
Albertville, AL
Accidents
Albertville, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-20 in Calhoun County Thursday afternoon, according to the Oxford Fire Department. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on July 14, 2022. 30-year-old Quino Mosie of Fort Myers, was driving a freightliner tractor trailer on I-20 near mile marker 193 when the truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree before overturning.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly Ardmore wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified John William Westbrook III as the victim of Thursday's deadly wreck in Ardmore. Westbrook, 66, of Toney, died on the scene when the car he was riding in on Bethel Road Thursday was hit by a pick-up truck. It happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Old School House Road.
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

7-year-old child dies in Albertville house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WHNT News 19

MCSO: 12-year-old accidentally shoots into two Marshall County homes

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a minor accidentally shot into two homes. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy’s home on Wyeth Mountain Road Thursday after a bullet hole was found. The Sheriff’s Office said the reserve deputy made the discovery shortly after arriving home. After further investigation, deputies discovered a bullet had gone through the home’s exterior wall, through a teen’s bedroom and headboard, embedding itself into the wall behind the headboard.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Serious injuries reported after wreck on Jordan Lane

Huntsville Police and HEMSI responded Friday morning to the scene of a wreck on Jordan Lane near Holmes Avenue. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck left one person with serious injuries and another with non-life-threatening ones. Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital. The wreck involved a truck carrying...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jackson County man charged with impersonating a police officer

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -- A Jackson County man was arrested Thursday night at his home after deputies said he pretended to be a police officer to pull someone over. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Freeman conducted a traffic stop on June 26. Harnen said Freeman is not a police officer.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner: 7-year-old's death connected to Albertville house fire

The death of a 7-year-old girl in Marshall County is being investigated in connection to a fire in Albertville, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said it was called to Marshall Medical Center South at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in regards to the girl. She had been brought to the center by ambulance.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAAY-TV

3 arrested in attempt to steal catalytic converters in parking lot of Limestone County business

Three men are facing a long list of charges after their attempt to steal catalytic converters in a business parking lot was interrupted by Limestone County deputies. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said a business owner was viewing live security footage of his business property in the 29000 block of U.S. 72 when he spotted the three men at about 11 p.m.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 killed in Ardmore wreck

Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed one fatality Thursday in a wreck near Ardmore. The wreck happened near the intersection of Bethel and Old Schoolhouse roads. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
ARDMORE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One killed in Gadsden motorcycle wreck

One person was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Gadsden on July 11, 2022. According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, the wreck happened at approximately 1:40 P.M. in the 1500 block of Noccalula Road. The investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Along Highway 9 Thursday Morning

A single-vehicle accident occurred around 11:50am Thursday on Alabama Highway 9 in Cedar Bluff near the Deaton Animal Hospital. Reports indicated that the vehicle left the roadway – and wound up in a wooded area. Fortunately no one was hurt in the mishap. That wreck remains under investigation.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person rescued from burning home in Huntsville

UPDATE: Trent Bennett, assistant fire marshal with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, said the fire was started by natural cases. Winds knocked a tree into power lines, causing the lines to snap and ignite the home. ----- From earlier:. A person had to be rescued from a burning home in Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland died on July 12, 2022, in an off-duty accident, according to officials with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. Officer Gilliland was a 19-year veteran of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Law Enforcement Section. Michael M....
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy