Jackson, MS

Mississippi man claims ambulance never came for mother

By Marie Mennefield
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — One Jackson neighbor claims that after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he called for an ambulance, but it never came.

Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call to AMR Emergency Services for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch again, but declares he didn’t receive any conclusive answers. Then, he drove his mother to the hospital in his personal vehicle.

“You have a 70-year-old lady who’s very ill and I don’t have any idea what to do. So, I called them again and got the same thing. They said that all the ambulances were at the hospital. Well, on the way, we see one sitting at one spot and we also passed him. So, you know, I just wanted to know what the problem is, the issue about the ambulance not showing up. Then, their post comes out, you know, to help people so you can get them out there. We need to find out what the problem is,” said Aldridge.

We reached out to AMR about the accusation and officials said they’re researching the incident.

Ann Evans
4d ago

They still need to come out no matter what the person complaint may be you can't make decisions over the phone ,They get paid to do a job Attempt to do your job at least they or not doctors can't make decisions if a person is ill enough for a ride to a hospital sad and evil ppl.

MississippiHillbilly
4d ago

Some people call for a ambulance for a stubbed toe, head cold, they want a ride to the Dr.'s office for an appointment or some other NON-EMERGENCY matter, then the ambulances are tied up and can't respond to REAL EMERGENCIES. The ambulance service is ABUSED, the disppatcher has no way of knowing if the call is a real emergency or or not, all they know is what the caller told them.

