Grand Haven, MI

36.5 Mile Hiking, Biking Trail Connecting Grand Rapids and Grand Haven Nearly Complete

By Janna
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 4 days ago
Construction on a 36.5-mile, non-motorized, multi-use, paved trail along the Grand River in Ottawa and Kent Counties is almost finished!. According to Ottawa County, work on the pathway, the Idema Explorers Trail, is well underway with many segments already in use. In fact, it was back in 1989 that...

WOOD TV8

Man, 76, drowns in Grand River near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned in the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Tuesday. It happened off Konkle Drive NE near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called there around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
