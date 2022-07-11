‘Tight supply challenges’ with keeping Topo Chico stocked — again

FILE: July, 29, 2021 – The company says they’re dealing with temporary tight stock due to high demand and problems with raw materials. (KXAN Photo/Tahera… Read More

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s happening again and almost exactly a year later.

Texans’ favorite mineral water, Topo Chico, might be hard to find on store shelves as of late due to supply challenges.

A spokeswoman with the Coca-Cola Company, which acquired Topo Chico five years ago, said in a statement: “We continue to face tight supply challenges with Topo Chico mineral water and are working hard to keep it on store shelves. We appreciate our loyal fans’ patience.”

Last year in late July, there was a shortage of the sparkling water due to similar issues like “extremely strong consumer demand” combined with “a shortage of raw materials.”

In October 2017, Coca-Cola bought Topo Chico for $220 million.