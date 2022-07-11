Alabama troopers identify drowned Prichard man found near Mobile Delta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers confirm a Prichard man drowned in the water near the Mobile Delta.

A spokesperson with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the body of 41-year-old Bruce Rankin was recovered around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening near the Causeway which is the last location he was seen.

State troopers confirmed Rankin disappeared just before 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

Family members on the scene told WKRG News 5 that Rankin jumped from his boat, into the water and never resurfaced.

ALEA reports several agencies joined together to look for the drowned victim including Daphne Search and Rescue, Alabama State troopers Marine Patrol Division, Freshwater Fisheries, and the White House Fork Volunteer Fire Department.

State troopers report this is an active investigation.