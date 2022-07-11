ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

An ace for an ace: Spring Valley golfer nets eighth career hole-in-one

By John Raffel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREED CITY – Don McGreehan is no stranger to holes-in-one nor is he a stranger to Spring Valley Golf Course. The 78-year-old coordinator of the course’s Monday Masters League for men, posted another hole-in-one at Spring Valley on hole No. 18. in the Friday night couples league earlier this summer. The...

Evart, Pine River have big night of baseball

EVART – Evart and Pine River baseball teams continue their busy summer with the highlight expected to be a 15U tourney at Evart later this month. Wildcat coach Josh Johnson was especially ecstatic on Wednesday in a doubleheader with McBain and Pine River that he was able to field two 10-man teams to get in some playing time.
EVART, MI
Evart football team ready to go

EVART – Dead week for local sports has ended for the Evart football team, which was picking up things on a high scale Thursday night with a three-hour camp at the practice field. “We started to do some offensive installations,” Craven, the Pioneer’s 2021 Dream team Coach of the...
EVART, MI
Guy's season was impressive, but she wants more

REED CITY -- Reed City’s Isabell Guy is coming off a solid sophomore season and is looking to see how much better she can get for next year. It’s among the reasons Guy and the Coyotes are working during the LAT summer season to focus on getting even better for 2022.
REED CITY, MI
Sanford Lake Bar and Grill marks 50th anniversary

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sanford Lake Bar and Grill has been a staple of the community for decades, providing food and a friendly atmosphere. On Saturday, the restaurant celebrated two milestones: the business’s 50th anniversary and Dick and Sharlyn Corbat’s 35th year of...
SANFORD, MI
Is the CSAA heading in the right direction?

BIG RAPIDS – Central State Activities Association coaches have various reactions when it comes to getting ready for the 2022-23 season. Fremont, Holton and Hesperia have left and the others remaining are Big Rapids, Reed City, Morley Stanwood, Chippewa Hills, Central Montcalm, Tri County, Newaygo, Grant, White Cloud, Lakeview and Kent City.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
See why Evart rightfielder can't wait for next year

EVART – Brooklyn Decker can’t wait to start the 2023 softball season at Evart. Most of the players return from the 2022 state runner-up squad including Decker, the starting sophomore right fielder. After the Wildcats secured their 6-1 state semifinal win over Calvin Christian, Decker had a key...
EVART, MI
Missing Manistee woman contacts family, is safe

MANISTEE — A search for a missing Manistee woman has ended after the woman contacted her family and informed them she was safe, according to the city of Manistee's Facebook page. Billie Jo Bruneau, 24, had been missing since June 20, according to a flyer on the Missing in...
MANISTEE, MI
Gov. Whitmer Announces Nine New Road Projects, Four in Northern Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects that should be starting the week of July 11 on Monday. Out of the nine projects that are happening, four of them are in northern Michigan. These projects are happening in Mackinac, Cheboygan, Manistee and Mecosta Counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be handling these projects, which includes the US-2 Rebuilding Michigan project, the US-31/M-22 roundabout project in Manistee County and rebuilding US-131 in Mecosta County.
Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter

40-2201377 @ 9:29am 1800 block Milton Ave, Death, nothing suspicious noted. 40-2201378 @ 12:47pm Found property turned into BRPD, item returned to owner. 40-2201379 @ 7:08pm 200 block N Third. Verbal Domestic between a male and a female led to the bond conditional release violation arrest of the female for using alcohol and meth. Lodged at MCSO.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Family of eight injured in car crash in Mecosta Co.

Two adults and six kids were hurt in a crash in Mecosta Township, south of Big Rapids last evening. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old driver from Grand Rapids hit a rumble strip and over corrected and went off the road and hit a tree on US-131. Two...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Shooting Deaths Of 4 In Michigan Family Considered Murder-Suicide

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of four members of a mid-Michigan family as a murder-suicide. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Roscommon County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage. All four apparently died from gunshot wounds, deputies said. They all lived at the home where their bodies were found. Deputies did not say who the shooter might have been. “There is still an extensive amount of investigation to be done in this case,” Undersheriff Ben Lowe said. “It would not be prudent to comment on those issues until investigation is complete and evidence has been processed.” Houghton Lake is about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Crash on U.S. 131 sends 6 kids, 2 adults to hospital

MECOSTA COUNTY — A single vehicle car crash on U.S. 131 sent eight people to the hospital Monday evening. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, about 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 11, deputies responded to U.S. 131 near Old State Road for a report of a single vehicle personal injury accident with entrapment. Police say a 16-year-old driver, from Grand Rapids, traveling southbound on U.S. 131, allegedly overcorrected after striking the rumble strip, sending the vehicle off the left side of the highway and hitting a tree.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Run from state police lands N. Michigan man in waist-deep mud

A man in Wexford County who tried to run from state troopers found himself stuck in waist-deep mud, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. A trooper from the Cadillac post saw a man walking along a highway that, state police said, he knew to have an arrest warrant.

