Philadelphia, PA - When it comes to ghost stories, Pennsylvania is full of them! Small towns and theaters are also rumored to be haunted by hospitals and asylums to theaters and parks. You never know where you'll find the next ghost story! Read on to learn more about some of Pennsylvania's most haunted locations! You may even come across a ghost story or two yourself! In the meantime, grab popcorn and a good book.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO