ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Avalanche promote Joe Sakic to president of hockey ops, Chris MacFarland to GM

By Gavin Lee
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ne1jR_0gbgRCOf00
Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic is coming off a GM of the year award. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche are making some front office changes after winning the Stanley Cup. Joe Sakic, who was recently given the Jim Gregory award as GM of the year, will be promoted to president of hockey operations, while Chris MacFarland will become the team’s new general manager.

A move like this was necessary if the team was going to keep MacFarland in the picture, as he had drawn plenty of interest from around the league. The longtime executive has been with the Avalanche since 2015, coming over that year from the Columbus Blue Jackets where he had served for more than a decade. There was always going to be a time when he was given the keys to a team of his own, and when he wasn’t included in some of the other recent general manager searches, it appeared as though a promotion in Colorado was imminent.

In this case, he’ll get the opportunity to run a team with the support of a manager that is not only a franchise icon but an extremely successful executive in his own right. Sakic will be able to take a lot of the pressure off of MacFarland with the press and help him to continue the excellent work that the front office has done over the last several years.

It is interesting to see this move happen just ahead of free agency, and it only strengthens the idea that MacFarland was already doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the organization. He’ll now have control of the ship, even if Sakic is still standing over his shoulder guiding him across uncharted waters.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Former Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova auditioning for Kings

Matthew Dellavedova is working out for the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas in hopes of earning an invitation to training camp, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 31-year-old Australian guard played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season but was limited to 13 games because of various injuries, a concussion and an emergency appendectomy. He returned home to play for Melbourne United this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Knicks, Pistons complete Jalen Duren, Kemba Walker trade

The Knicks and Pistons have officially completed their part of the draft-night trade involving Kemba Walker and No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren, according to a press release from the Knicks. Although the deal was initially reported as a three-team trade involving New York, Detroit, and Charlotte, the Hornets and...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau drops mind-blowing reason he signed with Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Joe Sakic
Hoops Rumors

Malik Monk's two-year deal with Kings worth $19.42M in total

Malik Monk‘s two-year deal with the Kings is worth approximately $19.42M in total, with a first-year salary of $9.47M, Hoops Rumors has learned. While Sacramento used most of the mid-level exception to bring Monk aboard, the team still has $1,017,781 left on the MLE, which is the exact value of the rookie minimum salary.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Kyrie Irving trade market reportedly 'Lakers or bust'

Although a couple other teams were briefly linked to Nets guard Kyrie Irving since free agency began, his trade market appears to be “Lakers or bust,” according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. With Irving apparently generating little interest as a trade chip, both he and the Nets are sending out signals that they’re willing to continue their relationship.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Knicks, Jericho Sims agree to three-year deal

The Knicks will promote big man Jericho Sims to the standard roster, having agreed to terms with him on a new three-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Sims spent the 2021-22 season on a two-way deal. The 58th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Sims...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Colorado Avalanche#The Columbus Blue Jackets
Hoops Rumors

Hawks hiring Mike Longabardi as assistant coach

The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Mike Longabardi as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With former Hawks lead assistant Chris Jent leaving Atlanta to take a job on Darvin Ham‘s Los Angeles Lakers staff, Joe Prunty will be promoted to become Nate McMillan‘s new top lieutenant and Longabardi will essentially fill Prunty’s old role, Wojnarowski explains.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks to sign second-round pick Jaden Hardy to three-year deal

As Stein explains, the Mavericks had hoped to sign Hardy to a four-year deal, but because they project to be a taxpaying team next season, they will be limited to three years instead of four. According to Stein, Dallas is using slightly more than $1M of its taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Hardy, the portion the team withheld in its deal with veteran JaVale McGee.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Hoops Rumors

Jamal Murray participates in Nuggets' Summer League practice

The Nuggets‘ Summer League practice was enlivened Tuesday by the presence of Jamal Murray, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Murray participated in several drills and took part in some scrimmages. Summer League coach Ryan Bowen said practicing was Murray’s decision and although he wanted to keep playing while the media was present, that idea was vetoed.
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

James Harden plans to sign two-year deal with Sixers

According to Charania, Harden intends to sign a two-year deal with Philadelphia that includes a player option for ’23-24. While the exact terms of the agreement aren’t yet known, Charania’s reporting suggests a total value in the neighborhood of $66-68M. When Harden declined his option last week,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets, Vlatko Cancar agree to three-year deal

Free agent forward Vlatko Cancar has reached an agreement with the Nuggets, according to agent Misko Raznatovic, who tweets that his client will sign a three-year contract. The third year of the deal will be a team option, per Raznatovic. The 49th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Cancar remained...
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Play-in tournament expected to become regularly-scheduled event

The league’s Board of Governors is expected to approve the play-in tournament as a regular part of future league seasons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Final approval is expected during Tuesday’s ownership meetings at the Vegas Summer League. The NBA had held the play-in tournament during the last...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy