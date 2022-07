With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell – best known for his punk-goddess alter ego, Hedwig -- teams up with cabaret star Amber Martin for “Cassette Roulette: An Evening of Songs and Stories,” in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8 p.m. (July 16)

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO