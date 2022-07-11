ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal man sentenced for sex crimes

By Pat Giblin
VESTAL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Vestal resident plead guilty today to the felony charges of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

James F. Sullivan, 62, admitted that from 2010 through 2016 he engaged in sexual conduct with a male child under the age of 11.

Sullivan will serve 7 years in New York State prison followed by 10 years of post release supervision. He will be sentenced on October 17th of 2022.

“The Special Victims Bureau of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to fight for the children of our community. Fortunately, this defendant accepted responsibility for his perverted crimes, and the victim was spared the trauma of having to testify in court,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

