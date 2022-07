JACKSON, Wyo. — Any other year, if you wanted to experience the otherworldly performances from New York City Ballet MOVES, Savion Glover, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Contemporary Dance Wyoming, and Australia-based SWAY all in one week, you’d be looking at traveling about 15,000 miles. But this summer? No such logistics required to see all of these internationally celebrated artists — and more! For 50 years now, Dancers’ Workshop has been bringing the world of dance to the heart of the mountains.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO