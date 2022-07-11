Crews to repair 9-foot hole on Rt. 50 in Annapolis on Tuesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Traffic officials are closing part of Route 50 in Annapolis on Tuesday to repair a "void" caused by a failed drainage pipe.

The 9-foot-wide and 9-foot-deep hole is on the shoulder of Route 50 near Route 665, affecting eastbound traffic, said State Highway Administration this morning. It was discovered last month.

Repairs will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 12, shutting down the left lane and shoulder in both directions. In the days after that, crews will also return to reroute the drainage pipe, which may cause single-lane closures on Rt. 665 during off-peak hours.

State Highway Administration had previously put steel plates in the area of the "void", and will pump concrete to fill it on Tuesday.