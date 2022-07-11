ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Street Concert Series continues

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
Kris Miller performed Saturday evening at Cross Street Station as part of the Cross Street Station Concert Series held during the summer months. Miller played a variety of music as the audience filled South Cross. Food trucks were on hand for the concert. The next in the series will be Dusty Miller who will play a tribute to Garth beginning at 7 p.m. on July 23.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

