Gainesville police seek suspect in Sunday shooting that left 2 people wounded

Gainesville police are seeking help to identify a suspect who shot two people early Sunday morning, putting one in the hospital.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3300 SW 26th Terrace around 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls from nearby residents.

Once on scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds — one male and one female. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also found about 30 shell casings along the street. Multiple vehicles and structures were hit by projectile bullets, police said.

The male victim was shot in his upper shoulder and the woman's leg was grazed by a bullet. The man was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital for his injuries.

Graham Glover, the spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department, said he doesn't know why the two individuals were targeted and that the shooting is still under investigation.

GPD is telling the public to consider any suspect in this incident to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked by GPD to alert authorities. Those who wish to remain anonymous can still call the crime stoppers hotline at 352-372-7867.