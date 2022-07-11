Medicare Advantage is saving lives in Florida

Those who commit themselves to a life of public service step in to fill the gap between the great promise of our nation and the great many with challenges that prevent them from enjoying those promises. They discover their worth in helping their communities thrive.

When I answered the call to a faith-based profession, I knew that I would become deeply intertwined with public service because faith evokes true love for all in the community by generously extending God’s abundance towards those who suffer inequity and injustice. For years, I have worked to realize these goals for Florida communities, whether it be on issues of climate, justice reform, civic engagement, refugees or health care, which is what I am focused on today.

The health pandemic our country faced in the last two years was a reckoning on how we support our communities in America, especially the many under-served areas of our cities and states. Florida is unfortunately home to many groups of people who feel unheard and under-represented, and during the COVID-19 crisis, many of these voices felt especially silenced even while standing on the front lines to keep society functioning.

Here is where we with a voice stepped in to ensure that people who needed help were getting what they needed. And while not every ask was answered, I know that many seniors in Florida are eternally grateful for the health care they received through Medicare Advantage.

By listening to community needs, Medicare Advantage adapted to give patients the care and attention they deserved in a time of crisis. Programs were updated to include telehealth and care services beyond just prescription drug coverage, extra steps that meant so much to communities in need.

Of course, services are well and good, but not if you are unable to afford them. With Medicare Advantage, even those from historically health-disadvantaged communities can access quality health care because of the low-price premiums and capped out-of-pocket costs. Programs like this must continue to be supported and funded in Congress so that we can provide health care through an equity lens – because every society member deserves access, especially vulnerable populations like our seniors.

And the true value of Medicare Advantage is that the buck doesn’t stop with the closing chapter of the pandemic. These services and benefits that people are relying on daily will continue to be available and are constantly growing. The work done by Medicare Advantage is fulfilling the goal of community improvement, by tackling a need and giving people the care and attention they deserve.

Life dedicated to service means seeking good for all and championing the things that continue to bring positive impacts to a community. Medicare Advantage has a strongly positive impact, and I’m glad to see many of Florida’s representatives recognize this too. We make our communities stronger when we stand in the gap to ensure that the American promise reaches everyone.

The Rev. Dr. Russell Meyer is the executive director of the Florida Council of Churches.