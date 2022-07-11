Urban explorer discovers mystery classic car graveyard in Scottish countryside: Collection of rusting Jaguars and Austins dating back to 1960s lie abandoned in field

An urban explorer has discovered a mystery classic car collection just thirty miles from Edinburgh, Scotland - where a treasure trove of cars from sixty years ago are now being left to rust.

British classics like Jaguars and Austins account for the majority of vehicles at this location which may be concealing some rare, hidden gems. It's believed that the classic motors were collected by an unknown Jaguar enthusiast.

One image shows the decrepit cars arranged in rows like headstones at a cemetery - as they continue to sit in the exact positions that previous owners left them in decades ago.

Another spooky snap shows the interior of a car that has now been overtaken by nature with cobwebs and branches enveloping the steering wheel and ragged upholstery falling from the ceiling.

The haunting discoveries were found by urban explorer Grant Vincent during his travels in Scotland

A car, wrecked from a severe crash lies here with no windows and doors, the car appears to have imploded and has headlights that are hanging by a thread.

'All of the cars, overgrown with grass, brambles and other weeds were all very interesting and unique, great for photos,' he said.

'But the main find for me was the car wreck that appeared to have been in a bad crash. I particularly liked photographing that.

'Most of the cars were very old, I'd say between 40 and 60 years old.

The badge of on an old Austin has seen better days after being discovered by the urban explorer

The classic motors - which are thought to have been in their heyday decades ago - are now in need of some serious TLC

This car graveyard, full of antique motors that are in need of desperate repairs, can be found just thirty miles from Edinburgh

'I believe whoever owned these cars was a collector of Jaguar cars as there were a number of them dotted around the location.

'Also there was fairly large statue of a Jaguar in the garden of the house nearby.

With some of these vehicles dating back to the sixties, it is no wonder that they are in a sorry state. However, back in the day, these vehicles were highly sought after.

At the time, Jaguars were very fashionable, seen gracing the tracks at the infamous Le Mans race, and cost up to £45,000 in today's currency value.

'This explore was quite unusual,' he said.

'Walking around the location in broad daylight with houses all around us, surrounded by old, decaying cars was great, but a little odd.

'Throughout the explore, my friends and I would continually question the history of the cars and who owned them.

'I would like to point out that on this, as with all my explores, I am one hundred percent respectful to locations and items I come across.

Branches and cobwebs envelop the steering wheel of this poor vehicle, with material from the roof falling through

An old engine in one of the abandoned cars can be seen completely rusted after sitting in the field for decades

The cars were once worth a lot of money in they heyday - but now the motors need a serious spring clean

A statue of a Jaguar takes pride of place in the garden of a nearby property

'I go there with the sole intention of capturing images of these interesting places to share with people and that's it.'

Just last year, a treasure trove of decaying classic cars that have been left to rust in a farmyard were discovered by intrepid explorers.

The team from Lost Adventures travelled to the mystery location in England after hearing rumours a huge collection of motors were lying seemingly abandoned in a field.

Video footage from the scene showed a hoard of up to 50 classic cars, including a Porsche 924, an Aston Martin Lagonda, a Jaguar MK1 and a rare Triumph Vitesse.

The adventurer who uncovered the collection said: 'This episode blew our minds with the amount of British classic cars hidden around this farmland just left to the elements.

'Around 50 beautiful classic cars - it felt like a museum of British history.

'Sadly these cars are fading fast unless somebody saves them. Some of the oldest Jaguars, Bentleys, Porsche and loads more.'

Inside a corrugated shed, the explorers encountered a 1950s Jaguar XK140 - manufactured between 1954 and 1957 - which was resplendent in olive green.

Elsewhere, they saw an elegant British roadster MG MGB in need of repair, which dated from 1965 to 1980, and a stylish Rover P4 saloon car first manufactured in 1949 among other collectors' vehicles.

An old petrol pump stands against the wall, covered in rust near the cemetery of classic cars

