Melbourne's Francik named top sophomore softball player in nation by site

Melbourne High softball pitcher Jasmine Francik received another honor recently, being named to the MaxPreps Underclass All-America team.

She was named the top sophomore in the nation from among the 32 honorees on the team.

Francik and the Bulldogs won this year's FHSAA softball title for Class 6A. Since the championship, she's been named Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Softball — the first from Brevard County — and the FLORIDA TODAY Softball Player of the Year , her second consecutive such honor.

For the year, she struck out 251 batters and posted an earned run average of 0.16. She allowed just three earned runs during 2022, none in the postseason.

Francik was one of eight Floridians named to the MaxPreps team, which included Jayden Heavener of Pace, the team Melbourne defeated in the semifinal round. For its top freshman in the nation, the internet site chose Ava Ratliff of Bedford, Ind.

Cocoa girls run at New Balance track meet

Several Brevard County runners competed in the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia at Franklin Field.

Four Cocoa High girls ran. Competing in the 100-meter dash semifinal round, Liana Tyson ran the race in 11.99 seconds, Shaunteria Thomas at 12.08. Alayezia Williams ran the 100 hurdles in 15.59. Trinity Parham ran a 13.06 and Angel Parham a 12.78 in other 100 meters races.

From Holy Trinity, Jonathan Bailey ran in the 100 meters prelims, posted a time of 10.85 seconds. His time in the 200 was 22.54.

MCOA seeking lacrosse officials

The Mid-Coast Officials Association is looking for officials for high school boys lacrosse in three counties.

The association has covered sporting events in the area for four decades, and it will provide officials for boys lacrosse contests in Brevard, Volusia and Indian River counties next season.

Prospective officials are invited to register at www.mcoa.org . Training will be provided.

Those interested in officiating other sports can find information at the same link.

