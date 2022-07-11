ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

New Paltz town officials plan purchase of wetlands

By Terence P. Ward
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Paltz’s open space fund is up past half a million dollars, benefiting from a sharp rise in real estate prices last year. The fund comes from a local real-estate transfer tax, approved by voters, and the committee tasked with figuring out how to get the best bang for those bucks...

Woodland Pond politely defends expansion proposal

There’s an emerging consensus that two of the three duplex cottages proposed for the expansion of Woodland Pond in New Paltz are not particularly controversial. Officials from the senior living facility have offered to scale back on the use of legacy lawns and pesticides, but are politely resisting the prospect that this third building may not comply with the settlement signed in the court case around building the compound in the first place. Polite resistance was also offered to the notion of paying a recreation fee for those buildings ultimately erected.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Proposed cannabis dispensary at Zero Place triggers traffic study

As tenants sign up for the retail spaces at Zero Place in New Paltz, each will have their ideas vetted at Planning Board meetings. One of the early proposals would see a cannabis dispensary in the largest brick building in town. While licensing and rules are still being worked out at the state level, Planning Board members do have one question that’s theirs to ask: what about traffic? John Litton has heard anecdotes about long car lines for dispensaries in other states, but board member Zach Bialecki suspects that as these businesses become more common, those lines will fade to grey. Nevertheless, it’s off to draft a new traffic study based on what self-identified experts believe a local dispensary would do to village roads.
NEW PALTZ, NY
“Fly-by-night” business raises concerns in New Paltz

A former chair of the New Paltz Village Planning Board wants current board members to be skeptical of anyone who wants to open up a shop for selling vape pens and cartridges, but the applicants proposing to site “Puff Puff Don’t Pass” in 450 square feet next to Starbucks say that the unique selling proposition is hard-to-find snacks.
NEW PALTZ, NY
UCAT: A fareless public transit system?

“The fact is, most of our county buses right now run on state roads. Imagine if that wasn’t the county’s responsibility, because the state has so much more money than we do. So if the state took over the Route 28 bussing, or at least funding it, we could still tell them where it needs to go. Because we live in the community, we know where the people are, right? So they give us a 28 bus, they give us a 209 bus and a 9W bus and a 32 Bus. You’re covering most of the current bus routes, especially the long-distance ones. And then we can concentrate on our county routes that need service, which barely have any right now. Why shouldn’t the state should offer a public transit option on its state highways as part of its commitment to have state highways?”
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
New Paltz, NY
Government
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Business
Park takes root on Partition Street

A small park on the corner of Partition and Montgomery streets in Saugerties is slowly taking shape, with a new fence at the back of the property. The materials for the fence and the labor to erect it were donated, said Rosemary Brackett of the Saugerties Tree Commission. In addition, “we mulched, we planted many, many plants; it’s looking really good.” A new brick wall has been constructed, and while Brackett had hoped it could be built of antique bricks with the manufacturers’ names on them, this was not possible. “The wall got built with new red brick and bluestone on top, and the labor for the wall and some of the material was donated.”
SAUGERTIES, NY
Lemon Squeeze noise and lighting concerns revisited

Changes that need to be made to the Lemon Squeeze plans were reviewed by Village of New Paltz Planning Board members on July 5, allowing returning member Rich Suoto to become acquainted with the project’s prior approval. The new building, set to be opened at 107 Main Street, will replace Murphy’s Restaurant and Pub, which closed after 34 years of service. The changes largely concerned changes to landscaping, including changing what plants will be used for screening. Through questioning, Suoto learned about the conditions already in place to address noise and lighting concerns.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Uncertainty lingers as suit filed to stop Woodstock Library move

A group opposed to the library moving to Bearsville has sued the library district and several town boards and commissions to stop progress, claiming it didn’t undergo the proper environmental review. Calling itself Library Lovers, the group, headed by Hera (no legal surname) and Elaine Hencke, filed an Article...
WOODSTOCK, NY
A day of discovery on the historic Kingston waterfront

When I visited the Kingston Waterfront this past week, I was immensely surprised that I had never heard of it prior; in walking around its grounds for just a few hours I discovered just how much there was to uncover. I was able to learn of its vivid history, whether through an artifact, monument or building that I would stumble upon; the entirety of the area is its own museum. As a teenager living in this rapidly changing world, I felt as though I were walking through a time period that was long before mine — an experience that will prove to be unforgettable.
KINGSTON, NY
#Real Estate Prices#Wetlands#Town Board
After two-year break, Rosendale Street Festival expects to bring the heat

On July 16 and 17, Rosendale’s longest-running mega-block party will be back after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The festivities — which is to say, mainly music — run from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The Rosendale Street Festival’s six stages are strung along Main Street between Stewart’s, at Route 32, and the intersection of Keator Avenue. That stretch of Route 213 will be open to one-way traffic only on both days of the Festival from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m., after which it will be open to Festival vehicles only; so, plan alternate routes during that timeframe if you need to pass through.
ROSENDALE, NY
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Witness to a storm: “The clouds had opened up and hail was falling”

By 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night anyone in Kingston with a clear view of the Catskills knew they were in for it. The massive storm followed the usual pattern, building strength and wreaking havoc in relative obscurity behind this local province of the Appalachian mountains before bursting over the lowlands between it and the Hudson River.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in 2022

Nine Hudson Valley restaurants have been cited in 2022 for having three or more critical health violations. The New York State Department of Health routinely visits restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley to make sure they're not putting customers in danger. Unsafe cooking practices, faulty equipment and unsanitary kitchens can all lead to contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Famous Street Festival Returns this Weekend

I hate to even bring up the word covid, but let’s face it, it’s changed our lives in so many ways. Some of those will be forever changes, and some temporary changes. One of the things that we saw over the last couple of years was the cancellation of some of our favorite traditions and festivals. Some have returned, some have not.
ROSENDALE, NY
Caribbean Festival offers more than just great music and food

Caribbean food, music, games and vendors will return to Saugerties on August 13. Festival creators Martin and Tamika Dunkley of Seasoned Delicious Foods told the Saugerties Village Board at its regular meeting on July 5, plans for the event, to be held at Cantine Field, have been cleared with the Town and the Police Department.
SAUGERTIES, NY
A roaring Twenties — 1920s — celebration at Wilderstein

A Roaring 20s Party on state historic site Wilderstein’s south lawn overlooking the Hudson River in Rhinebeck was held on Saturday evening, July 9. The annual benefit fundraiser featured food and libations, a silent auction, house tours, music and even a costume contest. Built in 1852 and enlarged in...
RHINEBECK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY

