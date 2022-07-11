ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

West Johnson Street resident shares questions, concerns she has for her neighborhood

By Katelyn Waltemyer, Staunton News Leader
STAUNTON — Elizabeth Farmer doesn't let her children play in the front yard of their home because of how fast people drive up and down the West Johnson Street hill.

As Farmer stood on the front porch of her home, cars sped up and down the hill. She thinks some people go fast up the hill because they’re worried they’re not going to make it because of how steep it is, and some people just don't care.

“It’s ridiculous," she said.

Farmer grew up in Fort Defiance. Her grandparents lived and worked in the Staunton area — she always found herself visiting the small historic city as a kid.

She moved out of state years ago. She and her husband bought a home in the West Johnson Street neighborhood in May 2020. While house hunting, Farmer said, it was important for her mixed-race family to be in an ethnically-diverse neighborhood.

"I want (my kids) to be a part of that," she said.

But much like other residents The News Leader has spoken with in the past months, Farmer expressed that her neighborhood feels overlooked.

Unseen Staunton: What we learned on our tour of the community

'We were all family': Staunton's Debra Anderson remembers the past of West Johnson Street

Looking out for West Johnson Street

During Memorial Day weekend, Farmer heard a loud bang outside of her house. She immediately went outside to see what happened. A car had crashed into something, she wasn't sure what, just feet from her front door.

“I love Staunton and I’m glad to be back," Farmer said with a "but" following suit. She simply wishes the speeding and reckless driving could simmer down. She's only seen a handful of traffic stops in the two years she's lived in the neighborhood.

Proceed with caution: North Coalter added to speedy street list. What else are we missing?

Another reason she and her husband were drawn to the neighborhood was the community center and playground — they're perfect for kids. Unfortunately, Farmer said, she hasn't let her children play at the park much this summer because she's worried there may be snakes, ticks or other unwelcomed critters lurking in the tall grass.

Staunton's Historic Districts have designated street signs with a dark background and bright white painted letters. Given West Johnson's history with Booker T. Washington, Farmer feels like West Johnson Street neighborhood should have the same historic street signs, or even the traditional green and white ones.

The signs in her neighborhood are simple white sheets of metal with black stick-on letters.

“I think (we) should have those signs — the whole of Staunton, not just in where the big, you know, $500,000 houses are,” she said. “I feel like that would make the neighborhood look nicer.”

According to a historic district map on Staunton City's website, there are five historic districts: Gospel Hill, Wharf, Beverley, Stuart Addition and Newtown. Staunton's overlay zoning was established in 1996, which ensures "changes made to properties respect the historic character of the architecture and of the neighborhood" in the historic districts, according to Historic Staunton Foundation's website .

"Ever since the citizens of Staunton designated the historic districts and City Council passed the Preservation Ordinance, property values have both grown and stabilized, and in some cases, the values have outpaced those in most other areas of the City," Staunton Historic Foundation's website says.

The Newtown district stops right at the entrance of the West Johnson Street neighborhood and goes around on West Beverley. It does includes part of Stafford and Anderson Street, but for the most part the historical district bypasses West Johnson Street neighborhood.

— Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the government watchdog reporter for The News Leader. Have a news tip on local government? Or a good feature? You can reach Katelyn at kwaltemyer@newsleader.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kate_Waltemyer.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: West Johnson Street resident shares questions, concerns she has for her neighborhood

Community Policy