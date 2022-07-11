PDQ - Derrick Brooks Auction

To celebrate the opening of their 17th area location, PDQ is teaming up with Derrick Brooks Charities to help change the lives of young people in the Tampa Bay community.

From Sunday, July 10th through August 7, guests to any of PDQ’s 30 participating West and Central Florida locations, including 17 in the Tampa Bay area, can round up their check or make a donation.

100% of all money raised will go directly to Derrick Brooks Charities. Founded by Pro Football Hall of Fame Bucs linebacker Derrick Brooks, the organization provides educational programs and opportunities for the youth of the Tampa Bay community. The programs funded by Derrick Brooks Charities help to inspire youth towards educated, empowered and emboldened futures.

Want Derrick Brooks to deliver lunch to your office? Click here to make your bid!

