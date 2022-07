Once a Laker, always a Laker. With a nickname like "The Machine," there's no doubt a player like Sasha Vujacic will never be forgotten in the hearts of Laker fans. Vujacic, who played seven of his 11 season with the Lakers, was spotted at the Summer League signing autographs for fans as he was walking through the tunnel. Vujacic with an already recognizable face for the true fans, was happy to sign as much memorabilia as he can.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO