ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Melt Bar and Grilled shutting down in Short North after ‘9 great years’

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fleyZ_0gbgODof00
A press kit photo shows the Melt Bar location in the Short North on 840 North High St. (Courtesy Photo/Melt Bar and Grilled)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Melt Bar and Grilled’s Columbus branches is no more, after the company’s owner said Monday that a rising number of issues no longer made it sustainable.

Owner Matt Fish cited “very difficult staffing challenges” and “major cost increases” as two specific reasons why he made the decision to shut down the Short North location at 840 N. High St. It was the company’s first location in Columbus and also the first store to expand outside of Cleveland.

“It’s been nine great years in the Short North,” Fish said. “It really helped Melt Bar and Grilled transform from a funky neighborhood place that served gourmet comfort food and great beer to a true restaurant group.”

Fish thanks all of the customers who visited the closing restaurant over the years. While the Short North location is gone for good, Melt Bar and Grilled has a second location in Columbus at 4206 Worth Ave. It and all of the other store locations in Ohio will stay open and are “doing well,” according to the owner. Fish also wants to help with getting another restaurant to inherit the old Melt space.

“We are currently assisting our landlord in the search for a new tenant,” Fish said. “A great Short North location like this deserves a great tenant and the space is available for lease.”

Anyone interested in more information about the space or closure can reach out to the company by email.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus office market shows signs of recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are signs of continued recovery from pandemic lows for the Columbus office market, especially downtown, but the amount of sublease space is unpredictable and could make that recovery more difficult, industry experts say. According to data from Newmark’s second quarter report, the Columbus office market has had three straight quarters […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus foster child becomes Queen of High Tea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The clink of gold-edged bone china and the sound of champagne fizzing in crystal goblets represent an elegance that Ella Williams didn’t have growing up in foster care. When she was 16, Williams’ mother was committed due to schizophrenia. That’s when Williams worked with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Ohio restaurant chain closes popular location after 9 years

A popular Ohio restaurant chain is closing one of its most popular locations this month after being in business for more than nine years. Melt Bar and Grilled, a popular restaurant chain in Ohio, recently announced that it is closing one of its locations in Columbus’s Short North district.
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Fish
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Food Collective urban farm closer to planting, harvest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Farm @ NBC4 took one step closer to growing food Wednesday. Volunteers filled the vertical hydroponic towers with material made of coconut fiber and rice fiber. The coconut is used as a bottom and top layer as a moisture seal, and the rice fiber basically holds the moisture for the plant’s roots to absorb.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Winery, Restaurant & Event Venue Coming to the South Side

An urban winery meets entertainment venue meets restaurant will take up residence on the South Side. Expanding upon the former home of Via Vecchia at The Fort, 2108 S. High St., NYC-based City Winery will make its Columbus debut in late 2022 or early 2023. City Winery is many things...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 15-17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Columbus Crew facing FC Cincinnati, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Bettye LaVette: July 15Join Bettye LaVette as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series. Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#The Short North#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
10TV

Columbus sports park to be built in city's northeast side

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced a new location for its Community Sports Park on Thursday. The original location was going to be on the fairground property near Historic Crew Stadium. The land is owned by the Ohio Expositions Commission and has refused to grant a lease to the city, according to a spokesperson from Mayor Andrew Ginther's office.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio nonprofit provides 80,000 diapers a month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With inflation hitting an all-time high, mothers are having to pay more than ever before for necessities like food, diapers, and baby wipes. To help combat the need, a non-profit, Bottoms Up Diaper Bank, is working to provide diapers to families across Central Ohio at no cost.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

More Central Ohio homebuyers are backing out of deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More Central Ohio homebuyers backed out of contracts over the past last month, following a nationwide increase in mortgage rates. Industry experts say it’s not clear if rising rates are solely to blame. Sue Van Woerkom, president of Columbus Realtors, said she has seen more houses go back onto the market […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy