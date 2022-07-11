ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Four people wanted by Somerset County authorities

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 11.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

  • Kiara Snyder, 23, Central City- DUI.
  • Rebecca Friedline, 39, Friedens area- DUI.
  • Matthew Blair, 33, Somerset area- Endangering Welfare of Children.
  • Tyler Ravenscraft, 27, Somerset area- DUI.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BULP5_0gbgO0QT00
Wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of July 11, source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding the following individuals’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Blair County hosts PA Sheriff’s conference

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Blair County Sheriff played host for this year’s 99th Annual Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association Conference. The conference began Tuesday, July 12 at the Blair County Convention Center. This is the third time the county has hosted the conference. Over 40 of the 67 invited departments in the state came out […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police find missing Vintondale woman

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
VINTONDALE, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged for alleged armed robbery in Windber

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are being charged after an alleged robbery where a man was beaten and threatened at gunpoint at a Windber home. On June 13, Windber police were sent to the 500 block of Main Street for what was later described as a completed armed robbery, according to the criminal complaint. The man told police he went to the home to meet with 20-year-old James Alan Rickabaugh, of Tyrone, who he allegedly met on Tinder. However, the man reported there were two other people in the home: 21-year-old Tyanne Joy Dempsie, of Windber, and 28-year-old Qudir Elijah White, of Conemaugh.
WINDBER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Central City, PA
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty to using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to charges after using a dog shock collar and pepper spray on children in 2020, according to the charges filed. According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, John W. Bailey, 34, of Sipesville, pleaded guilty to one count each of recklessly endangering […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Daylight traffic detour to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, PennDOT announced there will be a detour in place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Route 4009 (Husband Road) in Somerset Borough. Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin full-depth reclamation work on July 18. It will begin on 2.6 miles of Husband Road, and traffic will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#The Wtaj Newsletter
WHSV

Missing person last seen in Cumberland

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WHSV) - The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigative Unit (C3I), and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Brittany Kay Donahue. Brittany is a white female, 5′-8′', and approximately 130 lbs. Brittany was last seen on May...
CUMBERLAND, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim of fatal fire at Mt. Pleasant Township mobile home has been identified

A 66-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township woman died early Friday morning when her mobile home was destroyed by fire, according to the the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The victim, Victoria L. Garsteck, of 216 Thomas St., in the village of Calumet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
CALUMET, PA
WTAJ

Police: Fugitive points gun at woman, threatens to kill her

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail with bail at $200,000 after authorities were told he threatened to kill a woman five times in the past six weeks. A relative of the woman came forward to state police in Huntingdon on July 12 and alleged that she witnessed 30-year-old William Ketchem, of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
WTAJ

Accused Mt. Union cold case murderer headed to court

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The case against a Virginia man accused of killing two women in 2009 is headed to Huntingdon County court. After 13 years without answers, DNA results were able to lead police to arrest a Virginia man they believe murdered two Mount Union women in 2009, and now he’s headed to court.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

W.Va. man pleads guilty to 2019 drowning of East Huntingdon baby

For the second time in a year, a West Virginia man pleaded guilty in the drowning of an 11-month-old girl in East Huntingdon three years ago. Derrick Anthony Bass, 32, formerly of Uniontown, was ordered to serve up to 34 years in prison for the third-degree murder of the child, whose body was found by her mother hidden under a pile of blankets in a playpen after the woman returned home from work on July 13, 2019.
WTAJ

Life of East Broad Top Railroad employee to be honored

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time member of the East Broad Top Foundation passed away while traveling to work at the railroad on July 6. Now, his work family is honoring him with one last ride by shutting down the railroad and trolley museum this Saturday. If you took a recent trip to visit […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy