Fallston, NC

Ashbrook High grad serves at U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

By Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Fallston, North Carolina, native serves in the Navy Reserves with the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command.

U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.

Cmdr. James H. Cook Jr., a 1996 graduate of Ashbrook High School and 2000 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, joined the Navy 22 years ago.

Today, Cook serves as a reserve unit executive officer.

“I lead the unit organization in performance of mission, ensuring good order and discipline,” said Cook. “An executive officer serves as direct representative to commanding officers, enforcing orders and policies.”

Oceanography, also called Meteorology and Oceanography, is a restricted line community of 99 naval officers. OCEANO Officers are the Navy’s geophysical warriors with expertise in all facets of oceanography, meteorology, hydrography, and precise time and astrometry.

OCEANO officers enable and optimize the commander’s warfare options by analyzing and forecasting environmental conditions likely to impact military operations. OCEANO officers deliver a timely and accurate understanding of the battle space from within the oceans to space and are responsible for the military’s primary master clock which provides the most precise time interval in the world and drives Global Positioning System.

During Cook’s time in the Navy, he has earned both Information Warfare Officer and Surface Warfare Officer qualifications. In 2011 he deployed to Iraq for Operation New Dawn and in 2009 he deployed aboard USS Nashville for Africa Partnership Station.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Cook, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

This story provided by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

