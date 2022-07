(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Our goal is not always to arrest. It’s trying to figure out the best solution to the problem. We’re problem solvers.”. New Sewickley Township patrol officer Samantha Vinson talked about the role that her and other police officers have on an everyday basis in a conversation with Matt Drzik on the July 14 edition of A.M. Beaver County. The NSTPD will be once again celebrating National Night Out on August 2, with festivities taking place at Green Valley Park from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The event is dedicated to establish connection between an area’s citizens and its police department.

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO