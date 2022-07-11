This month, enjoy a local beer while helping to raise money for a new Cincinnati walking trail.

The Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network has partnered with 10 breweries in Greater Cincinnati to raise funds for a planned 34-mile urban trail loop, which will connect current and upcoming trails in the Queen City.

Through the month of July, buy a beer from any one of the 10 participating breweries and you'll receive a stamp on your Trail Hop Card, which can be picked up at the breweries or downloaded online. The first 100 people to collect stamps from all 10 breweries before July 31 will receive a free Ales for Trails neck gaiter and be entered into raffles to win brewery merchandise.

The participating breweries are Streetside Brewery, Listermann Brewing Trail House, MadTree Brewing Company, Fifty West Brewing Company, Wooden Cask Brewing Company, Sam Adams Cincinnati Taproom, Urban Artifact, Taft’s Ale House, Taft’s Brewpourium and Woodburn Brewing.

This is the second annual Ales for Trails fundraiser. The breweries donated money toward the trail in order to participate, raising $5,000. The project is being funded by state and federal grants and donations, according to its website.

When the loop is completed, it will connect 54 communities to major destinations, such as parks, schools, employment centers, shops and entertainment.

Find out more and download the Trail Hop Card online at crowncincinnati.org/alesfortrails .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Drink at these 10 local breweries this month and you might win a prize