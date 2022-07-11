Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday surrounded by her family and the love of her life

Happy 50th birthday Sofía Vergara ! The Colombian actress welcomed her 5th decade on July 10, surrounded by her family and the love of her life, Joe Manganiello .

The star took to social media to share a glimpse of her special celebrations. Vergara kicked off the party with a pre-birthday lunch alongside her family. The beauty received a bottle of wine that reads “50 & still fabulous,” referring to the saying “You age like wine,” meaning that she looks better as she ages.

Sofia Vergara

Vergara wore a strapless heart-shaped red summer dress for the luncheon paired with oversized black shades. Sofía also shared the party with her dog Bubbles, who turned nine years and celebrated with an adorable blue cake.

But Bubbles wasn’t the only one enjoying the dessert; Vergara sang “Happy Birthday” with two classic cakes. She immortalized the moment by posing and smiling next to them.

Sofia Vergara

As if two cakes weren’t enough, she shared a video of her home filled with fresh flowers and a third cake adorned with a throwback photo of Vergara as a baby.

The festivities continued the following day; believe it or not, a fourth cake shaped as an “S” was sent to the actress. Vergara shared a snap of her family announcing they were having a picnic.

After sharing a few pics alongside her son Manolo and husband Joe, Sofía concluded the night with a fabulous dinner and another impressive cake shaped like a Louis Vuitton bag filled with money.

“Thank u everyone for all the bday wishes!!! ❤️U!!” she captioned the post.

Her husband also took social to dedicate a few words. “¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much,” he wrote alongside a carousel of throwback pictures.

Recently, Joe revealed how he made Vergara fall in love with him . The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show to promote his new series Moonhaven. During their conversation, Manganiello opened up about the time he showed Vergara his People magazine placement as “Number One Bachelor in the World.”

Manganiello also revealed that Jess Cagle gave him a heads up that Vergara was single. “For people that don’t know, Jess [Cagle] put me on the cover of People as the ‘Number One Bachelor in the World,’ and someone put their arm around me and said, ‘Kid, that’s not gonna last for very long.’ And they were correct because I was hitched up very shortly after that. So, it was more like a magnet,” the actor joked.