Tuscarawas County, OH

Clifford L. Sutton, Jr. 33, charged with five counts of child rape

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 33-year-old man who formerly lived in Midvale has been indicted on five charges of child rape. The victim was 12 years old when the alleged abuse started, according to the indictment against Clifford L. Sutton, Jr. from the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury.

Sutton is being held in the Tuscarawas County jail. Bail was set at $200,000 in New Philadelphia Municipal Court, where the case originated. The defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to common pleas court.

The grand jury also indicted Sutton on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition and child endangering.

Two of the rape charges and one gross sexual imposition charge allege that Sutton compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force. The child endangering charge alleges the victim suffered serious physical harm.

All the rape charges and one gross sexual imposition charge carry sexually violent predator specifications, which can enhance sentences if they are found to apply.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Sutton's address is now listed in court records as the county jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Clifford L. Sutton, Jr. 33, charged with five counts of child rape

