‘Funny Girl’ producers ‘blindsided’ by Beanie Feldstein’s exit announcement

By Nicki Gostin
 4 days ago

Producers of the Broadway revival “Funny Girl” were “blindsided” by Beanie Feldstein’s shocking exit announcement on social media, Page Six has learned.

A Broadway insider tells us that producers were planning on making the announcement on Monday – but Feldstein, 29, beat them to the punch when she posted on Sunday evening.

“Playing Fannie Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” the former star of the show, who received mixed reviews for her performance, wrote.

“Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated,” she cryptically added, before continuing to thank everyone who came to see her on stage.

Beanie Feldstein announced via Instagram that is she leaving “Funny Girl” at the end of July.

“The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every single night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st.”

As previously reported, Feldstein was set to leave the show in September, along with co-star Jane Lynch.

“She clearly doesn’t give a s–t,” the insider said of Feldstein, noting that it wasn’t a savvy move to ambush the show’s producers.

Feldstein received mixed reviews for her performance.

The exit announcement came after Feldstein missed an increasing number of performances. Last month, she skipped several shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that Lynch’s former “Glee” co-star Lea Michele will be taking over the iconic role that was originated by Barbra Streisand.

A rep for “Funny Girl” did not immediately reply to Page Six’s request for comment.

