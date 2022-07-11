ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry man facing sexual assault charges

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
On July 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by McDonough District Hospital Staff about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile female...

977wmoi.com

Illinois State Police Conduct Officer-involved Shooting Investigation

On July 13, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Preliminary information indicates officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Fatal Motorcyclist name released from McDonough County Accident

The deceased in the motorcycle accident on 07/12/22 was Sydney W. Geist, 69, of New London, Ohio. On July 12, 2022, at 2:01 p.m. the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call of a motorcycle accident at U.S. 67 and Ina Road. The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Motorcycle Accident

On July 12, 2022, at 2:01 p.m. the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call of a motorcycle accident at U.S. 67 and Ina Road. The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch. The name of the deceased will not be released until notification can be made to the family.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Community Foundation Awards Grants to 37 Local Nonprofits

Through its annual grant cycle, The Turnout, the Galesburg Community Foundation is awarding grants to 37 local nonprofits in 2022 to assist them in providing quality programming that benefits the people who call our region home. To be considered for funding, organizations submit an application that is reviewed by a...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Elliott Parker Mudd

Elliott Parker Mudd, 12 days, died after an all to short life from complications of Digeorge’s Syndrome on July 11, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. Elliott was the beloved son of Joseph Taylor Mudd and Kimberly Faye Wright, born June 30, 2022 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was deeply loved by his parents and his entire family, brothers, Tobby Wright, Daniel Mudd, and Oscar Mudd all at home; his paternal grandparents, Amy Okrzesik of Galesburg and Charles Mudd of Galesburg; maternal grandma, Patricia Wright of Galesburg; paternal great grandparents, Daniel Mudd of Galesburg, Marlene Fisher of Galesburg, Butch Allison of Oquawka, and Joseph Okrzesik of Galesburg; and his maternal great grandparents, Linda and Douglas Wright of Galesburg. He is also survived by aunts, Morgan Mudd, Abigail Mudd, Samantha Wright, and Isabella Wright all of Galesburg; and an uncle Matthew Mudd of Galesburg. Elliott was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother, Vickie Allison.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Florence M. Bonis

Florence M. Bonis passed away at 2:45 pm on July 2, 2022, at OSF. St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. She was 88. She was born the fourth child of Leo and Helen Hoffa (Romanoski) on December 14, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She arrived behind Ruth, Ethel, and Robert.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Thomas George Carnahan

Thomas George Carnahan, 73, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away on July 11, 2022. He was born October 22, 1948 in Beardstown, Illinois to Benjamin F. and Margaret E. (Bell) Carnahan. Married in 1973, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorris Carter Carnahan. Together, they had two sons, Jeremy (Michele) Carnahan of Normal, Illinois and Joseph Carnahan of Chicago, Illinois.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Norman Lloyd Wilcoxen

Norman Lloyd Wilcoxen, 82 of rural Abingdon, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home. He was born October 22, 1939 in Galesburg, the son of Lloyd W. and Serena (Surroz) Wilcoxen. Norm is survived by his companion of 40 years, Carolyn Reifsteck; his son, Jeff...
ABINGDON, IL
977wmoi.com

Robert A. Adkisson

Robert A. Adkisson, a resident of rural Roseville, died on Monday January 24, 2022, at 2:42 am in Courtyard Estates, Monmouth Ill. He was born on November 5, 1927, in Point Pleasant Township, the son of Josiah T. and Martha M. (Moore) Adkisson. He attended Chattanooga country school and Roseville...
ROSEVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

George D. Brown

George D. Brown, 93, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, in his home. He was born May 10, 1929 in Monmouth, the son of Fred M. and Lillian G. (Earp) Brown. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1947. George joined the Army 46th Construction Engineers on March 6, 1951. He fought in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953 as a Private 1st Class.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Diana Kay Riley

Mrs. Diana Kay Riley, 84, of Galesburg passed away unexpectedly at 10:10 pm Sunday, July 10, 2022. Diana was born January 31, 1938, in Galesburg the daughter of Glen and Helen (Youngren) Ecklund. She married James Riley on April 4, 1959, in Galesburg. Diana is survived by her loving husband...
GALESBURG, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Drafting Ordinance to Regulate Brush and Tree Disposal at Landfill

Monmouth City Council has asked their attorney to draft an ordinance for regulating brush and tree disposal at the City’s landfill site, reports Mayor Rod Davies:. “Our last ordinance was about 25 years ago and there were two or three of them. So, we need to streamline that ordinance and address some of the issues that we are having currently and that is we have some commercial tree removal businesses that are removing trees and bringing those trees to that brush disposal site. It is really accumulating some very large trunks and a lot more disposal there than the site was originally designed for and authorized for. We asked Council to direct our City Attorney to create an ordinance for their consideration and we will be looking at that at our next meeting.”
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Joy R. Stephens

Joy R. Stephens, 80, of Monmouth, IL, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ at 9:10 pm, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Peoria, IL. Joy was born January 29, 1942 in Centralia, IL the daughter of Charles Arthur and G. Irene (Nogle) Fairchild. She was raised and educated in Sandoval, IL, graduating from Sandoval High School in 1958. She later attended Illinois Wesleyan University as a music major. After raising her family, Joy graduated from Monmouth College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. Joy later earned her Master of Business Administration in Accounting from Colorado State University in 2004. Joy worked as a Certified Public Accountant.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Josh Turner and Joe Nichols This Thursday in Knoxville

One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Knox County Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022! Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 billion online streams, will headline the night with multi-platinum and three-time Grammy-nominated Joe Nichols!. The...
KNOXVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Holly Tharp named Monmouth College vice president for finance and business

Monmouth, Ill. (07/14/2022) — After a national search, Holly Tharp, who was previously Monmouth College controller, has been named vice president for finance and business at the College. She replaces Melony Sacopulos, who was named associate vice chancellor for capital financial management at the University of Pittsburgh in April.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth’s Leslie Albert Garners Medals, Records from United State Powerlifting Association’s National Championship Meet

15 year old Monmouth-Roseville High School sophomore-to-be Leslie Albert competed in the United States Powerlifting Association National Championship meet July 7th-10th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leslie brought home medals from the meet and broke several Illinois state records during the weekend. Leslie is coached by 2009 Monmouth-Roseville High School graduate Jake Hendrix, who also competes in USPA events. Along with powerlifting competitions, Albert also played softball for Monmouth-Roseville last spring and did great work in the classroom during her freshman year, posting a 4.1 grade point average. She says weight training several days a week, playing school sports and keeping her grades up can be busy, but she enjoys the challenge of competing and developing time-management skills.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Roseville High School Making Improvements to Gym, Baseball Field

The summer has been been a very busy time of the year for the Monmouth-Roseville School District. There has been construction projects and upgrades at several facilities. Titan fans and athletes will benefit from some of those upgrades inside the high school gymnasium and the baseball field at Sunny Lane, says Superintendent Ed Fletcher.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Midwest Conference Names 165 Monmouth College Student/Athletes as MWC Academic All-Conference

MONMOUTH, ILL. (07/15/2022) Monmouth College had 165 student-athletes, representing 17 sports, named Midwest Conference Academic All-Conference on Friday. Of those 165 student-athletes, 98 represent women’s teams while 67 come from men’s teams. The baseball team leads the way with 19 overall selections while the women’s indoor and outdoor track & field teams both had 18 honorees. Football (14), softball (13), volleyball (12) and women’s soccer (12) were also in double digits. Volleyball and softball had the second most selections in the MWC while both women’s track & field teams were third and baseball was fourth.
MONMOUTH, IL

