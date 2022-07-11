Industry man facing sexual assault charges

Monmouth City Council has asked their attorney to draft an ordinance for regulating brush and tree disposal at the City’s landfill site, reports Mayor Rod Davies:. “Our last ordinance was about 25 years ago and there were two or three of them. So, we need to streamline that ordinance and address some of the issues that we are having currently and that is we have some commercial tree removal businesses that are removing trees and bringing those trees to that brush disposal site. It is really accumulating some very large trunks and a lot more disposal there than the site was originally designed for and authorized for. We asked Council to direct our City Attorney to create an ordinance for their consideration and we will be looking at that at our next meeting.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO