Doris (Houchin) Raley

Did you buy a new rug and need to find a home for the one you had before? Do you have tools in the garage that could be used more by someone else? Consider donating them to the Brown County Humane Society to help some of our furriest residents!. The...
Near Molly’s Lane in Nashville stands the original timber frame building that once housed The Original Big Woods restaurant. In just a few weeks that building will open its doors once again under a new name: the Quaff ON! Pour House. The new business will “embrace the brewing roots that started it all while highlighting the Quaff ON! Brewing Co. branch of the BWQOHT, Inc. brand family,” according to a press release.
In less than an hour, local law enforcement responded to two crashes involving injuries on June 24. Just before 6 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Duke responded to State Road 46 East near Pleasant Valley Lane for a two-vehicle crash. Duke reported the first vehicle had damage to the rear end on the passenger side. The second vehicle had damage to the front end on the driver’s side, according to the accident report.
A sprawling landscape with rolling hills and open skies offers its inhabitants activities like kayaking on a glassy river, a visit to the hardware store or movie theater, camping near dinosaurs and, of course, a train ride. The setting of Brown County Model Trains offers a vast — but miniature...
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 4:16 p.m. David Defibaugh, 54, Bloomington, warrant. (Sisson) July 10. 12:23 a.m. Erik Hess, 48, Nineveh, operating while intoxicated. (Griggs) 1:50 a.m. Lisa Taylor, 55, Nashville, domestic battery. (Stargell)
Hen a child walks through the door to their preschool classroom for the first time they are not only walking into a world of bright colors, songs and hands-on learning, they are also taking the first step in their educational journey. Early childhood education is no longer considered a privilege...
State Road 45 will be closed daily in Helmsburg starting next week as Indiana Department of Transportation crews work to replace a series of culverts in that area. The daily closures will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and work is expected to be complete by Thursday, July 21, weather permitting.
