SEC volleyball is all about Kentucky. Here’s how the league’s coaches feel about 2022.

By Herald-Leader Staff Report
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago
Kentucky’s Eleanor Beavin digs a ball during a match last season in Memorial Coliseum. Beavin was one of four UK players named Monday to the coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Team. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky volleyball team has won five Southeastern Conference championships in a row, and the league’s coaches think that’s a trend that will continue in 2022.

The Wildcats were voted by the conference’s 13 coaches on Monday to win the SEC title again this year. Kentucky received 10 first-place votes and 142 points in the polling.

Kentucky went 17-1 in league play and 25-5-1 overall last season. The Wildcats entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 overall seed in the 64-team field but were upset in the second round.

Florida received two first-place votes and 132 points in the coaches’ poll. Tennessee earned the remaining first-place vote and totaled 118 points.

Following Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee in the voting were Arkansas (105), Mississippi State (103), South Carolina (75), Mississippi (70), LSU (66), Georgia (63), Texas A&M (62), Missouri (31), Auburn (30) and Alabama (17).

The coaches also named a 15-player Preseason All-SEC Team, which included a league-best four players from UK: Eleanor Beavin, Emma Grome, Reagan Rutherford and Azhani Tealer.

Three players from Tennessee were named to the squad: Morgahn Fingall, Natalie Hayward and Danielle Mahaffey. Florida was next with two selections in Merritt Beason and Bre Kelley.

The rest of the team included Jillian Gillen (Arkansas), Anita Anwusi (LSU), Sasha Ratliff (Mississippi), Gabby Walden (Mississippi State), Anna Dixon (Missouri) and Jenna Hampton (South Carolina).

Kentucky’s 2022 season begins Aug. 26 with a home game against Marquette in Memorial Coliseum. SEC play starts Sept. 24 at home against LSU.

