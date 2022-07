One person was killed after a fiery, single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on a highway northwest of Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported at about 3:13 p.m. on southbound U.S. 95 at Clark County mile marker 125, near Creech Air Force Base. According to the authorities, a vehicle fire was reported in the area. The preliminary reports showed that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. 95 when it failed to maintain its lane. The SUV went onto the shoulder and was then steered back across the two southbound lanes.

