Memphis, TN

Live At 9: Memphis-based ‘Chef Flavas’ Headed to Walmart store shelves soon

WREG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of small business owners all vying for the same prize, to end up on...

wreg.com

desotocountynews.com

Beans and Leaves to add DeSoto Center location

Have you heard the story about the coffee bean and loaded tea who went to college? You will now. Beans & Leaves is opening a second location inside the 155,000 square-foot Northwest DeSoto Campus, conveniently located off of Church Road in Southaven where students obtain an associate degree offered by Northwest Mississippi Community College and bachelor’s degree offered by the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis chosen as first location for new Caption by Hyatt hotel brand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis has a new hotel. Located at the corner of Beale and Front, Caption by Hyatt has opened its doors after hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon. The 136-room hotel is part of the One Beale Street Development Project and is integrated into the historic Ellis and Sons Ironworks and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grocery store planned in North Memphis food desert

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A dwindling number of grocery stores has created a food desert for people in North Memphis, but help could finally be on the way. Councilwoman Michaelyn Easter-Thomas said a community development corporation called the Promise Development Corporation is in talks with city council to locate a grocery store in the community. Promise has worked on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Desoto County Dream Center to host backpack giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Dream Center is giving away 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to students to help them prepare for the upcoming school year. The backpack giveaway will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at Latimer Lakes Park located at 5633 Tulane Road in Horn Lake.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
memphismagazine.com

Five Things to Do in Memphis This Weekend — July 15-17

Friday, July 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Forgive me if I sound a little groggy today. I did not sleep well last night, had a terrible dream about the ghost in my house. Gunther. He lives in the large brass mirror in our hallway, but I believe last night he escaped the confines of the speckled glass that holds him, all to taunt my poor dog into growling at the dark corner of my bedroom and to invade my nightmares. And yes, someone like dreamdictionary.org might say that seeing a ghost in your dream means that a part of your life is being haunted by the past, but I know I’m being haunted in the present. Have you ever been haunted? It’s chaotic, even when your ghost is most likely a friendly one.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Brownsville students sell cookies for new $25k playground

Three third grade students at East Side Elementary are using their lunchtime to make recess better for younger classes. The screeching of the swings at East Side Elementary in Brownsville, Tennessee doesn’t sound too good. If you take a closer looker, it’s because they aren’t too good. “You can’t swing on them. Only three (swings) […]
BROWNSVILLE, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Soulin’ on the River serving up Black joy

Since the onset of the global pandemic, Memphis artists have had to be more creative about getting their music to the masses. Some performed at home, live-streaming with their CashApp handles on display for donations. Others shifted gears completely and learned new non-musical skills to make ends meet. Thankfully, over...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Horn Lake Walmart robbed, employee injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Horn Lake Police say an armed man robbed the Walmart Supercenter and injured an employee Thursday morning. Horn Lake Police say officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart at 4150 Goodman Road at around 10:05 a.m. Thursday. The suspect reportedly went to the money center and demanded […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

Rental scam leaves pregnant mother without a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A young pregnant mother is warning others after she said she fell victim to a rental scam in South Memphis. Just two weeks shy of giving birth to her third child, Briahna Harris doesn’t have a place for her new baby boy and two young children to call home. “It’s crazy. It’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

What is that pink slime in the ice machine?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve probably seen the words “pink slime” on our Restaurant Report Card stories — but what exactly is it?. Biofilm, or pink slime as it’s commonly called, is a frequent sight on ice machines, soda fountains, toilet bowls and as buildup anywhere near water.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch to vote on “People for the Parks”

Aug. 2 special election date set for added one-percent tax on hotel stays. Voters in Olive Branch will be going to the polls in a special election on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine if those who stay in the city’s lodging facilities will help pay for park and recreation upgrades.
actionnews5.com

New Southaven amphitheater construction update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced on Facebook the construction progress of the new BankPlus amphitheater on Thursday. “Our facility will be enhanced from 3,900 seats to approximately 9,800; bathroom and concession capacity tripled; new west and south entrance gates; new commissary; new merchandise facility; new private boxes; and a new air-conditioned VIP lounge,” Musselwhite posted.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Power outage affects nearly 1,000 people in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A power outage is affecting nearly 1,700 people in Cordova and Hickory Hill Friday afternoon. MLGW is reporting people living in the area of Macon Road and Germantown Parkway may be out of power for about six hours. Right now, it is estimated that power won’t be...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Berclair business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crime spree in Berclair ended with about $30,000 in merchandise being taken from a vape shop, while other businesses were left with plenty of damage. In one case, the business owner said this is the third time in three months the business has been burglarized. Glass doors and windows were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN

