Victim in deadly auto pedestrian crash identified
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in an auto versus pedestrian crash late Sunday night has been identified by Odessa Police. 58-year-old Shannon Miles, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to OPD, around 11:28 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to the crash near 42 nd Street and Golder. Investigators said several people were walking south across 42 nd Street when Miles was hit by a westbound vehicle. He was then hit by a second vehicle.
OPD said the drivers, as well as several witnesses at the scene, said the westbound drivers had a green light and the people crossing the street entered the roadway after disregarding the pedestrian stop-and-go signal. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash and the investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
