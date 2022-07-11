ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in deadly auto pedestrian crash identified

By Erica Miller
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in an auto versus pedestrian crash late Sunday night has been identified by Odessa Police. 58-year-old Shannon Miles, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OPD, around 11:28 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to the crash near 42 nd Street and Golder. Investigators said several people were walking south across 42 nd Street when Miles was hit by a westbound vehicle. He was then hit by a second vehicle.

OPD said the drivers, as well as several witnesses at the scene, said the westbound drivers had a green light and the people crossing the street entered the roadway after disregarding the pedestrian stop-and-go signal. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

