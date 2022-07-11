ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Duo allegedly abused and left children with “deplorable living conditions” in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt, Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people in Napoleonville arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles for “deplorable living conditions.”

The investigation centered around an incident that is said to have taken place on Thursday, May 5. APSO says, “Uniformed patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 block of LA 1 in connection to a potential protective order violation.”

What started out as a protective order violation investigation turned into more after deputies arrived at the home. “Deputies noted unsuitable living conditions and several children were present,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The children were allegedly not in good condition.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was summoned after “the children displayed signs of injury and neglect,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO says the ensuing DCFS investigation found that two people had left the children in terrible living conditions.

Those two people were identified as Delanea R. Settlemyre, 24 of Indiana and Megan Lee Crawley, 30 of Napoleonville. The duo is also accused of abusing the children.

Crawley was arrested a little over one month ago and taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. The 30-year-old is charged with Violation of Protective Orders and 4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Settlemyre was apprehended in Indiana and extradited to the Assumption Parish Detention Center last week. The 24-year-old is charged with 4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles with Force or Violence and 4 counts of Criminal Neglect of Family.

No bond has been set for Delanea R. Settlemyre while bond for Megan Lee Crawley is $112,500. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.

