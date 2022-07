By now, everybody knows that country music star Lee Brice will be performing at the Union County Fairgrounds Sunday, July 31. But thanks to IMPACT60, an exclusive VIP experience is available to concert goers. For the price of a VIP ticket, Lee Brice fans will be allowed an IMPACT60 gate entry, infield parking, a private lounge with a stage view, a private bar with three courtesy drink tickets, and hot foods from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with snacks available throughout the evening.

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO