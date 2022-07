A 72-year-old Elizabeth man died early Wednesday after the Jeep he was driving mounted a sidewalk and crashed in Union, police said. Theodore Hagg was driving west in the 1500 block of Morris Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. when his vehicle slammed into signs, posts and other objects in front of several stores, according to police. The driver died from his injuries at the crash scene, authorities said.

