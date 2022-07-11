‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah To Plead Guilty of Fraud, Faces Up To 14 Years In Prison

Jen Shah, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has long maintained that she is innocent of any crime, but Shah is reportedly in court today to change her plea to guilty in her ongoing fraud case.

In March, 20221, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were accused of being a part of a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, including seniors. Smith initially pleaded not guilty, but he changed his plea late last year. During season two of RHOSLC, which ran from September 2021 to March 2022, Shah spent much of her time defending herself against the allegations that she conspired to commit wire fraud and commit money laundering through the telemarketing ring she was involved in, but she has changed her plea to guilty, according to court documents.

A Hulu documentary, The Housewife & The Shah Shocker, which was released in November 2021, details all of the allegations against Shah and features testimonials from many of Shah’s alleged victims and Homeland Security agents investigating the case. Shah and her lawyers previously maintained that the documentary would jeopardize her trial and make it impossible for her to receive a fair and impartial jury, and hoped that the film’s release would help have the charges against her dismissed. Unfortunately that ploy didn’t work.

Jury selection in Shah’s trial was set to begin next week, with a trial taking place over the course of several weeks in New York City. Now that she has changed her plea, federal prosecutors in New York have called for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. Shah will be formally sentenced on November 28, 2022. The plea agreement also states that Shah must pay restitution to victims in an amount of more than $9 million. She also agreed to a forfeiture of $6 million.

In court, Shah stated that she knowingly misrepresented of the value of the services her company sold, and that they in fact had no value. When asked by Judge Sidney Stein if she knew what she did was wrong, she admitted that she did. It was also revealed in court today that Shah intentionally used relatives’ names instead of her own name on financial records, and used encrypted apps to communicate with her co-conspirators. She also instructed one of her co-conspirators to lie in a deposition taken by the Federal Trade Commission in order to conceal Shah’s role in the scheme.

A statement Shah read in court today said, in part, “In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud. I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”