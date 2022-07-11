Melt Bar and Grilled closes in the Short North

Melt Bar and Grilled has closed permanently in the Short North.

The place known for its oversized, creative sandwiches, bearing names, such as 'Parmageddon,' 'Wake & Bacon' and 'The Dude Abides,' was located at 840 N. High St.

“It’s been nine great years in the Short North,” owner Matt Fish said in a July 11 press release. “However, with very difficult staffing challenges, major cost increases and other new issues to navigate in the post-pandemic world, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Melt Short North location.”

It was the first Melt location in Columbus and the first expansion outside of the restaurant chain's home base of Cleveland, the release said.

Remaining stores, including one in Easton Town Center, are to remain open, according to the release.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary