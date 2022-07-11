ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning to parents over common mistake that’s putting your kids at risk in heatwave

FOR some people the hot weather can be uncomfortable, with many rushing to open their windows to let in cool air.

But parents have been warned to not make a common mistake which could put their kids' lives at risk during the heatwave.

Parents have been warned to be careful when it comes to children and windows Credit: Getty

Temperatures are set to reach 33C today in some parts of the country, with many sweltering in the sun.

As the sun continues to shine, it's important to keep your little ones safe.

Hackney Police previously reminded parents of some precautionary measures to take if they're planning on opening windows in the hot weather.

In a post on Twitter, cops urged caregivers to make sure the windows couldn't pose a risk to young kids.

They said: "The temperature’s rising and the sun is shining in Hackney!

"If you’re at home, remember open windows can pose a fall hazard to small children.

"Ensure you have safeguards in place like window restrictions to prevent them from opening too widely and keep your home safe."

The tip comes as an urgent health heat warning was issued across the UK today.

An amber level three alert has been activated, with level four being the highest.

The Met Office said said children, older people, babies and those with underlying health conditions must be extra careful.

Parents across the UK have been advised to limit their little ones' sun exposure over the next couple of days.

Medics said parents and carers should make sure children are given plenty of water and are able to play in cool areas.

Parents have also been told to be wary when it comes to using water to cool their little ones down.

While you might think a hose pipe is a great solution, water left sat in a hose pipe, can heat up during high temperatures.

One mum-of-three previously issued a heart-breaking plea to all parents, after a little boy was left with second degree burns one summer.

Stacey, who runs Daisy First Aid Redhill & Croydon told how the baby suffered second-degree burns over 30 per cent of his body from being accidentally sprayed with a garden hose.

She posted the warning from firefighters.

"A garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during the summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees Farenheit [54-60C] which can cause burns especially to children and animals.

"'Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals.'"

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Sarah Carlick, director of the Athena Programme, which specialises in the training of safeguarding children said making sure your family is prepared for the heat is key.

"If the kids are properly covered up, for example with a t-shirt, a hat and factor 50 - it could maybe prevent something like this happening again."

