Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the San Francisco airport’s international terminal on Friday night after a bomb threat.One person has been taken into custody, reported the Associated Press, after officers found a suspicious package they described as a potentially “incendiary” device.The airport’s official Twitter handle said it has now been given the clear to resume operations.“Police have cleared the Int’l Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations,” said the tweet on Saturday. The threat was reported at 8.15pm local time after the suspicious package was discovered at the airport, the San Francisco police department said. The terminal was immediately evacuated...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO