Wreaths Across America national exhibit coming to Chubbuck on Thursday

CHUBBUCK — A coordinator for Wreaths Across America says the organization’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour is slated to make a stop in Chubbuck on Thursday.

Elizabeth Kauffmann of Pocatello says the semi and the trailer that it hauls will be at Home Depot, 4340 Hawthorne Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Kauffmann, who is the chairperson for the Wyeth Chapter DAR Wreaths Across America group, said it will help carry out the organization’s mission, which is to remember, honor and teach about what veterans have done for all Americans.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism, while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

Organizers feel that over the last two years the exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities that it visits, Worcester said.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery that was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s mission to Remember Honor and Teach is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies in December in Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

The goal is for people to remember veterans and to honor their service and teach coming generations who may not know what war is or what a veteran is, Kauffmann said.

She said the organization also has cards that members can present to veterans that say, “I owe you.”

“I owe you my respect, I owe you my gratitude — I owe you my thanks and my gratitude,” she says.

The efforts are also supported by individuals as well as by truckers and other businesses and individuals.

And she hopes people will help support the effort, which has an emotional impact for a lot of people who visit during the event.

“It’s very touching because you realize what men and women who have served in the military have done to ensure our freedom,” Kauffmann said.

She and others involved in the effort hope to see a lot of people turn out for the event.

“We just really want the public to come out and see what Wreaths Across America really is,” Kauffmann said.