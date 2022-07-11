ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Wreaths Across America national exhibit coming to Chubbuck on Thursday

By By Scott Kraus Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3tS4_0gbgJTs600

CHUBBUCK — A coordinator for Wreaths Across America says the organization’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour is slated to make a stop in Chubbuck on Thursday.

Elizabeth Kauffmann of Pocatello says the semi and the trailer that it hauls will be at Home Depot, 4340 Hawthorne Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Kauffmann, who is the chairperson for the Wyeth Chapter DAR Wreaths Across America group, said it will help carry out the organization’s mission, which is to remember, honor and teach about what veterans have done for all Americans.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism, while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

Organizers feel that over the last two years the exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities that it visits, Worcester said.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery that was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s mission to Remember Honor and Teach is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies in December in Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

The goal is for people to remember veterans and to honor their service and teach coming generations who may not know what war is or what a veteran is, Kauffmann said.

She said the organization also has cards that members can present to veterans that say, “I owe you.”

“I owe you my respect, I owe you my gratitude — I owe you my thanks and my gratitude,” she says.

The efforts are also supported by individuals as well as by truckers and other businesses and individuals.

And she hopes people will help support the effort, which has an emotional impact for a lot of people who visit during the event.

“It’s very touching because you realize what men and women who have served in the military have done to ensure our freedom,” Kauffmann said.

She and others involved in the effort hope to see a lot of people turn out for the event.

“We just really want the public to come out and see what Wreaths Across America really is,” Kauffmann said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Rigby home a monument to its owner and pieces of American history

RIGBY – A 5,200-square-foot home on the outskirts of Rigby is a modern museum piece. Located between Rigby and Menan, the house sits on 7 acres of secluded land surrounded by a fishing pond and an outlet that flows into the Snake River. Its owner, Harley Reno — a...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Every day is a fairy tale for owners of wedding, event center

RIGBY – For Josh and Georgia Pearle Foster, running a wedding venue is like living in a fairy tale. The Rigby couple are the owners of Loft 745 off County Line Road in Jefferson County. Many people have attended weddings and receptions here over the years, and countless others have seen the sign out front as they’ve driven past it on U.S. Highway 20.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic rebuild of 'Flying Y' interchange in Pocatello to begin this week

POCATELLO – Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the "Flying Y" Interstate 15 system Interchange is beginning this week. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life. Joint venture contractors Sundt-Cannon is expected to begin moving equipment into the project area before the end of the week. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chubbuck, ID
Government
State
Maine State
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Chubbuck, ID
Idaho State Journal

Willes Jr., Joseph

Joseph Willes Jr. Willes Jr. Joseph Willes Jr., 91 of Pocatello passed away on July 8, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home. A viewing will be held the evening prior, on July 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

American Solar Challenge car show coming to Pocatello

POCATELLO — Solar cars participating in the American Solar Challenge 2022 along the Oregon National Historic Trail will be in downtown Pocatello this Friday and Saturday to showcase their energy-efficient technology. The cars are expected to arrive in Pocatello on Friday between 1:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., depending on traffic, weather and energy management decisions made by each of the teams. On Saturday, the solar cars will start the final stage of the event beginning at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shady Grove Music Camp returns to Pocatello this weekend

POCATELLO — Pocatello’s own music festival is returning to Pocatello this weekend. Now in its third year, Shady Grove Music Camp will take place Friday and Saturday at FMC Park northwest of Pocatello, and the organizers have made sure that the event offers something for everyone. The music festival is known for showcasing original music, and this year is no exception: There are more than 20 hours of tunes on...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fiscal responsibility and police protection topics of debate at Pocatello budget hearing

POCATELLO — The issues of police protection and fiscal responsibility collided at a recent city budget hearing when the City Council and Police Chief Roger Schei talked about whether to add more officers or save money by keeping the Police Department at its current size. The conversation devolved with some council members saying that the city needs to save money and others accusing them of trying to defund the Police Department ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#America Says#Cemeteries#Home Depot#Americans
Idaho State Journal

Sorensen, Laila

Laila Sorensen Sorensen Laila Sorensen was born in Fairview, Wyoming on February 15, 1934, to Andrew Cleon "Con" and Thelma Ivy Crapo Millward. She was raised in Star Valley, Wyoming until the age of 10 when her family moved to Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from Pocatello High School. She also completed secretarial school and went on to work numerous secretarial jobs throughout her life. Laila married Weldon Hyde Sorensen, the "hunka, hunka burnin' love of her life" on November 20, 1954. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, and were blessed with six children - 5 girls and one lucky boy. She loved flowers, music, camping, and serving others, but most of all she loved spending time with and giving service to her immediate and extended family. Laila was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings throughout the years. Laila's family would like to express their thanks to the loving staff at Caring Hearts Assisted Living Facility, as well as the Heritage Home Health & Hospice Staff. "We cannot express with words our gratitude to them for the kind and respectful care they gave to our sweet mom." She was preceded in death by her husband Weldon Sorensen; parents Andrew (Con) and Thelma Millward; siblings Gene Millward, Ivy Ray, Lorraine Millward, JoAnne Belk, Bonnie Harker, and LaWan Caldwell; and sons-in-law Dan Gilbert and Jerry Capell. Laila is survived by her children Karla Capell, Tammy Gilbert, Brenda (Kevin) Kay, Lori (Leland) Jensen, Dirk (Shelly) Sorensen, and Tonya Blaser; and siblings Carolyn Luker, Steve Millward, and Dwight Millward. A celebration of her life will be held in her honor on Saturday July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pocatello West Stake LDS Chapel, 3444 Hawthorne Road, Pocatello. A viewing will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, and then for one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The public is invited to attend a free session of “Decarbonizing the Northwest," a summer webinar series sponsored by the NW Energy Coalition, at ISU’s Pond Student Union in the Clearwater Room where the webinar session will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bringing a brown bag lunch is encouraged. Limited refreshments will be provided....
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Post Register

Memories of Yellowstone: How time changes the rules

In the late 1950’s, Rigby local and former business owner Dean Abbott took these two photos of Yellowstone National Park visitors interacting with a mother bear and her cub. Dean is now deceased, and the pictures were submitted by his son, Rigby local Steve Abbott. While these photos were...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Tuesday and Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Most of eastern and central Idaho is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday morning and it is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees are expected throughout Tuesday, and on Wednesday, temperatures will rise to between 93 and 100 degrees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire at Pacific Recycling shuts down Highway 30 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire at a Pocatello recycling business that temporarily shut down a busy highway on Tuesday is under investigation. The blaze at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 near the Simplot plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and generated a large amount of black smoke that could be seen from the other side of Pocatello. The fire prompted Pocatello police to shut down Highway 30 between Ridge Street...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Twilight Tour at U of I’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center to share research with public in fair atmosphere

ABERDEEN — The public is invited to learn about food production and cutting-edge agricultural research on Wednesday at a family-friendly event with a fair atmosphere, hosted at University of Idaho’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center. UI Extension’s annual Twilight Tour will be making its return after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. features a complimentary meal, games, door prizes, giveaways, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, activity trailers and booths devoted to food production and...
ABERDEEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Import Domestic Throwdown car show set for Saturday

POCATELLO — Eastern Idaho’s Import Domestic Throwdown automobile show will be at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this Saturday. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as competitions for auto enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles. The...
MUSIC
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing Pocatello man located following ground search

The family of a missing Pocatello man says his body has been recovered after ground searches were conducted in the vicinity of his vehicle. Matt Schultz, 50, of Pocatello, left Meridian alone on Wednesday to take some drone footage of southwest Idaho’s great outdoors but never returned, his family said. KTVB.com reported that a family member said Schultz died immediately from the injuries he sustained after falling down a 50-foot...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy