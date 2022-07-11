ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls teen missing since July 5 found

By Joshua Hoggard
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uedr7_0gbgI7oo00

#BREAKING A 15-year-old girl from Wichita Falls who had been missing since July 5, 2022, has been located and is safe, according to law enforcement officials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD cites distracted driving as cause of morning wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders were called to a pin-in accident around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Drivers could see a work truck flipped on its side along the 3300 block of Kell West Freeway. According to officers on the scene, the driver was on his phone, ‘not paying...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies “unknown device” found in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the weekend. Officials said it was a helium tank that was quote “improperly disposed of.”. The tank was located on the SE corner of 11th St. and Gore Blvd. on Saturday. The...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to a residence on an investigation when human skeletal remains were found. The remains were located on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. in the rear apartment on the property in the 1800 block of 9th Street. According to Wichita […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Dillard’s looking for new Wichita Falls home, chamber says

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fate of Dillard’s in Wichita Falls has been uncertain since it was announced the first time that it would close its Sikes Senter Mall location. It was announced on July 11, 2022, by Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim that Dillard’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bowienewsonline.com

Grand jury returns five indictments

District Attorney Casey Hall reported the following indictments were issued by the Montague County Grand Jury during its June session. Reggie Black, 31, Montague, indicted on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information from a Dec. 17, 2021 incident, $10,000 bond. Robert Brown, 35, Wichita Falls, unauthorized use of...
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy