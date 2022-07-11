ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Kansas City in September

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2eUf_0gbgI3Hu00
(Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time this year, WWE is returning to Kansas City.

This time, the longest-running weekly episodic program in the U.S, Monday Night Raw, is returning to the T-Mobile center for the first time in a year on Sept. 5.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at the T-Mobile Center website starting at $24 to $119.

A match between Riddle and Seth “Freaking” Rollins has been advertised for the event.

Superstars including Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Big Time Becky Lynch, Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory and more are scheduled to make their appearances.

Kansas City, MO
Sports
Popculture

