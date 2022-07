No one was injured Thursday in a house fire at 952 Locust St. Fremont Fire Chief Todd said the call came in at about 3:21 p.m. “It actually came in as a fence fire,” the chief said. “When our guys showed up, there was smoke coming out of the attic vents so the fire actually got up in the attic a little bit. A neighbor had a garden hose and put out the fence fire. Our guys cut a hole in the roof and started ventilating. They extinguished the fire that extended up into the attic.”

FREMONT, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO